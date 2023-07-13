Rihanna is perhaps the quintessential example of the modern-day woman who now flosses her pregnncy instead of camouflaging it. The founder of monumentally successful Savage x Fenty modeled her own titillating lingerie that bares her baby bump and backside.

The record-breaking singer has always been a sort of amateur exhibitionist. So it was no problem for the bodacious Bajan beauty to slide into the skimpy, barely-there outfits that amplify her attributes with audacious precision.

She shared the images with her 152 million Instagram followers and then penned the caption, “Go ‘head @badgirlriri, break the internet. These are what Rihanna calls her “new fav’s” from the latest unveilings of undergarments and loungewear, punctuated by her red coral bra and matching thong.

It was a box-office smash, as they say in Tinseltown, as the post garnered more than seven million likes in 24 hours.

The photos were also shared on the official Savage X Fenty Instagram platform, where the company vows to accentuate the attributes.

“Introducing Sheer X, our new collection of sheer intimates that celebrates ur natural shape while providing light support & maximum comfort. 👏🏾 Want to match the Bad Gal? The Red Pink colorway is available xclusively for Xtra VIP Members,” the statement reads.

RiRi founded the billion-dollar company in 2018 and it skyrocketed in just five years before she decided to step down in the summer of 2023. But Rihanna said she will remain onboard as Savage x Fenty’s “brand visionary,” Today.com reported.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Rihanna said in a statement. “This is just the beginning for us and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

Meanwhile, the “Diamonds” songstress will focus her attention on her second child with rap star A$AP Rocky. The music power couple welcomed their newborn son in May 2022 and named him after hip-hop legend RZA in homage to the Wu-Tang Clan member. She announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February 2023 which broke viewing records.