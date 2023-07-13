Telecom Giants Leave Behind Hazardous Cables, Jeopardizing Public Safety‌

By Anthony Noto

Telecommunications companies are facing increasing scrutiny as it has come to light that over the years, they have left behind thousands of toxic cables that pose a significant health risk to nearby communities. A recent investigation by the Wall Street Journal revealed that sediment and soil at more than four dozen locations exceeded the safety recommendations set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in terms of lead levels.





The primary culprits responsible for these hazardous cables are the predecessor companies of major telecom giants like AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. These companies erected more than 2,000 lead-covered cables under the Bell system, leading to widespread lead contamination in the surrounding soil and water supplies. This poses a particularly alarming risk to children, whose physical and mental development can be severely impacted by exposure to lead.

Photo of tangled telecommunication wires. More than 2,000 lead-covered cables, originally installed under the Bell system, have caused widespread lead contamination in soil and water supplies. RAVI AVAALA/UNSPLASH.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has warned about the dangers of lead absorption in the body, which can cause damage to vital organs such as the brain, kidneys, nerves, and blood. Additionally, lead exposure can result in behavioral problems, learning disabilities, seizures, and in extreme cases, even death. Given this knowledge, it is deeply concerning that telecom companies and environmental regulators have been aware of the presence of these toxic cables and the potential health risks they pose to workers and citizens, yet have failed to take meaningful action or implement monitoring efforts.

The revelation of these toxic cables and the subsequent health risks they pose to surrounding communities is a cause for serious concern. The fact that lead levels in sediment and soil at numerous locations exceed EPA safety recommendations highlights the immediate danger faced by these communities. The lack of proactive measures and accountability from both telecom companies and regulatory bodies is highly troubling.

Swift action must be taken to address this pressing issue. Telecom companies must acknowledge their responsibility for the environmental damage caused by their predecessors and take active steps to mitigate the health risks faced by affected communities. This should involve the safe removal and proper disposal of the lead-covered cables to prevent further contamination of soil and water supplies.

Furthermore, comprehensive monitoring programs need to be implemented to assess the long-term effects of lead exposure on the affected communities. Such initiatives will provide valuable data for understanding the extent of the problem and implementing appropriate measures to protect the health and well-being of residents.

To prevent similar environmental hazards in the future, stricter regulations and oversight should be enforced. Telecommunications companies should prioritize the use of non-toxic materials in their infrastructure and invest in sustainable practices that prioritize the health and safety of both workers and communities.

In conclusion, the presence of thousands of toxic cables left behind by telecommunications companies, leading to lead contamination and health risks for nearby communities, demands urgent attention. The elevated lead levels found in sediment and soil highlight the need for immediate action. Telecom companies and regulatory authorities must collaborate effectively to address this issue, focusing on remediation, monitoring, and preventive measures to safeguard the well-being of affected communities. Protecting public health and safety should always be the top priority, and it is crucial that the necessary steps are taken to rectify this environmental and public health crisis.

© 2023 Zenger News.com. Zenger News does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Produced in association with Benzinga

(Additional reporting provided by Suparba Sil)

Edited by Suparba Sil