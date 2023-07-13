Tiffany Haddish probably gets invited to a number of places nowadays since she’s a popular comedian, but in the past, she used to show up to places unannounced and uninvited.

Haddish shared a story with People magazine about how she used to sneak into weddings to eat the food while she was trying to find her way as a comedian.

“I’ve crashed weddings before, given a speech, and didn’t know anybody there,” Haddish said. “That’s when I was homeless and hungry.”

Haddish said she would go to a hotel in Los Angeles that would host weddings, just so she could eat and drink for free.

“I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple,’ ” Haddish said. “Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this Black girl at our wedding?’ ”

Haddish remains humble even though she’s found fame and fortune.

“I try my best not to hold onto to too many emotions because I feel like when you hold onto all those emotions, they make you crazy and then you get delusional,” Haddish said. “Sleep is the key. And don’t be afraid to go out in nature. Take your shoes off and walk in some grass.”