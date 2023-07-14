How an Atlanta couple turned a setback into a success

Bryant “Chef Baul” and Daniella Williams, are an Atlanta couple who established the restaurant Binky’s Eatery.

After Bryant experienced a bad business deal from investors involving a former restaurant project, he was motivated to strike out again as a private chef for both the Migos and Lil Baby, along with other celebrities and prominent Atlantans. Ultimately he and wife Daniella opened a brick and mortar establishment and are reaping the benefits of their efforts.

The couple shared what brought them together and offered encouraging advice for aspiring entrepreneurs pursuing their dreams.

How did your career journey lead you to one another?

Bryant Williams: I had investors backing me up, I decided to do my first restaurant and things were going great. The first few months, we’re making sales and everything’s wonderful. Maybe three to four months later – to make a long story short – they tried to put me out of the business.

They didn’t want to honor the contracts that we had put in place prior before we started this because they didn’t expect it to be that way. That’s when I kind of met Daniella in the process, [and] I just told them straight up, if we can’t do the paperwork, they can have this and I will go and do my own private chef … because I have people who want me to cook for them, but I’m tied up with this restaurant. They decided to let me go, so I left and went to Miami with Daniella. That’s when I continued to pursue my private chef career and just clear my mind.

From day one, Daniella was a safe haven for me. It can be hard for anybody to deal with something like that and just walk away. I had to keep my head up high, and Daniella was telling me, “We’re going to do it baby, don’t give up. You’re great. You’re wonderful, the world loves you, they love your food, and it’s not the end.”

What advice do you have for those who are feeling discouraged about achieving their dreams?

BW: Don’t give up on yourself. People say don’t give up, but don’t give up on life. Every day you wake up, it’s a new day for you to try to better yourself. For me and her, we didn’t always have good days like this, we went through some stuff. Life may get hard but just keep faith in yourself and in God that it’s going to work out. Just be optimistic and also take care of your mental health first.

Daniella Williams: I cosign on what he said, but also understand that hustling doesn’t come with any ingredients. You have to go hard or go home every single day. You should be working towards your goal or anything that you are passionate about. I say passionate because a lot of people want to start businesses just because they see someone else doing it, and that’s not their passion. When things don’t go right, then the business ends up closing out. Once you follow your passion money will always come.