You may be catfished or worse, thanks to new AI app on social media

A set of new apps have taken social media by storm.

Thanks to the help of artificial intelligence, people have fallen in love with an app that enhances images. The new app, Remini, allows people to see older versions of themselves, a “what if” of how their children would look, their faces on their dream bodies and professional headshots.

This AI stuff is incredible. I was about to pay for professional headshots because my LinkedIn pic is 11 years old. Then I used Remini for free and got myself a headshot. It’s uppppp!!! pic.twitter.com/WFqq2BzWTL — Ser Ariel (@_hurtsa) July 13, 2023

why my ai headshot eats pic.twitter.com/WFYiDboPqz — BIG LEO ☆ (@tianamcarr) July 11, 2023

This Remini app got me in a chokehold! pic.twitter.com/vWwPDnnE0M — RIP Jarami Thomas (@KendraFalsetto) July 12, 2023

Bout to use an AI photo for my LinkedIn lmao good enough until I do a business type photoshoot pic.twitter.com/yNCcBjYQ5j — Profit Prince$$ (@raemarei) July 10, 2023

Some social media users joked about using edited photos from the app on dating apps.

Finna take these over to tinder and catfish pic.twitter.com/uKsyrZly53 — 𝕄. 𝕊𝕒𝕚𝕟𝕥 🧬🍹📖 (@onetakesaint) July 13, 2023

Other people said the use of it has exposed some users’ inner thoughts.

That Remini AI is exposing so many folks’ insecurities. Tbh, I’m concerned at the way people are comparing their actual, REAL selves to an ARTIFICIAL Intelligence generated image, especially when it comes to body image and body positivity. — The.Donnie.Bravo (@_donnie_bravo) July 13, 2023

The app also has a darker side. The terms and conditions allow users to give their likenesses to be used in any media created by them royalty-free. Evie Magazine pointed out that the app is creating child porn version of its users.

The photo-altering phenomenon comes days after AI technology swept social media with videos of Patrick Star from “SpongeBob SquarePants” singing classic R&B and gospel songs.

Wait until you hear Patrick singing that Luther Vandross 😂😂 https://t.co/mYnBDJiXeO pic.twitter.com/8QxR3BfPSq — Waldo2️⃣.0️⃣.5️⃣ (@Waldo205_) June 28, 2023

While society is getting used to AI, the jokes and memes appear to come with it.