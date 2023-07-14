You may be catfished or worse, thanks to new AI app on social media

You may be catfished or worse, thanks to new AI app on social media
Social media (Photo credit: shutterstock.com / LookerStudio)

A set of new apps have taken social media by storm.

Thanks to the help of artificial intelligence, people have fallen in love with an app that enhances images. The new app, Remini, allows people to see older versions of themselves, a “what if” of how their children would look, their faces on their dream bodies and professional headshots.


Some social media users joked about using edited photos from the app on dating apps.

Other people said the use of it has exposed some users’ inner thoughts.


The app also has a darker side. The terms and conditions allow users to give their likenesses to be used in any media created by them royalty-free. Evie Magazine pointed out that the app is creating child porn version of its users.

The photo-altering phenomenon comes days after AI technology swept social media with videos of Patrick Star from “SpongeBob SquarePants” singing classic R&B and gospel songs.

While society is getting used to AI, the jokes and memes appear to come with it.

