A Detroit police board of commissioners member resigned after he was caught with a prostitute in his car, and then asked the officers if they could “help me out.”

On July 13, Bryan Ferguson resigned after the incident came to light.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Detroit in police oversight,” Ferguson said in a news release. “After further consideration of the best interests of my family and the board, I am choosing to resign as District 1 Police Commissioner effective immediately.”

Undercover narcotics agents saw Ferguson allegedly engaging in a sex act with a prostitute just after 7 a.m. on July 12. He then told the deputies as they were issuing the citations who he was.

“At that time, Mr. Bryan Ferguson stepped out, and identified himself as a Detroit police commissioner,” Capt. Jason Bates said to Fox 2 Detroit. “A title or position doesn’t make them above the law.”

Ferguson was issued a misdemeanor citation for indecent obscene conduct and his truck was towed.

“This is rough to tell,” Ferguson said. “Because now I’m going to have to have this conversation with my family.”