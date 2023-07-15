Dwyane Wade joins ownership group of hometown sports franchise

Dwyane Wade has entered into a new business investment. The three-time NBA champion, and one of the game’s greatest shooting guards to ever live, announced on July 14 he has joined the WNBA’s Chicago Sky ownership group.

“We all talk about support, and support looks different for everyone,” Wade who will be inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame next month, said to ESPN. “And so instead of tweeting out and saying ‘go support the W,’ instead of showing up at the game and supporting, I wanted to take it to that next level, and this was the next level for me.”

Wade joins a growing list of celebrity owners around the league, which includes Mark Davis and Tom Brady of the Las Vegas Aces, Sheila Johnson of the Washington Mystics and Renee Montgomery of the Atlanta Dream.

Wade’s ownership percentage has not been disclosed.

The retired superstar athlete and husband to actress Gabrielle Union also made a social media post making his announcement.

“There’s something special growing in the WNBA,” Wade said in the post. “Something even more special growing in my hometown. I am excited to be able to invest in the Chicago Sky. The support is amazing, let’s build.”

It’s an incredible feeling being on this side of history. To see growth, on the business side, for something that I’ve been passionate about my whole life is an amazing feeling. There are amazing things happening in the @WNBA. It’s official! This is for the home team– literally.… pic.twitter.com/lsvQovpj5z — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 14, 2023

The Sky are led by 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper and the roster also features popular point guard Dana Evans. The team was recently in the news when former general manager and head coach James Wade departed in the middle of the season to join the Toronto Raptors’ coaching staff.

Dwyane explained that James is his cousin on TNT.