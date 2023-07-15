8 of the hottest East Coast fashion looks; brunch edition

The category is simple, yet fly
Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

East Coast fashion for the summer of 2023, brunch edition, is all about statement pieces with a hint of simplicity.

A pop of color is currently trending along with quirky accessories that somewhat channel the ’70s and ’80s fashion era.


With the temperatures ranging from the high 80s to low 90s, fashionistas are finding ways to look cool while staying cool

Here are eight of the hottest brunch looks trending on the East Coast.


White and green two-piece with a pop of pink vs. ruffled white romper with a pop of red

8 of the hottest East Coast fashion looks; brunch edition
@sweetsttaboo22 | Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

Bell bottom jumpsuit with butterfly sleeves

8 of the hottest East Coast fashion looks; brunch edition
@taybeenpretti | Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

One-shoulder tie-dye dress with multi-colored platform shoes

8 of the hottest East Coast fashion looks; brunch edition
Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

Floral bralette with green leather shorts

8 of the hottest East Coast fashion looks; brunch edition
Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

White crop top with a long pink maxi skirt

8 of the hottest East Coast fashion looks; brunch edition
@itz_ambss | Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

Pink one-piece with block heels and a silver Telfar bag

8 of the hottest East Coast fashion looks; brunch edition
Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

Boho striped off-the-shoulder romper with toe loop flat sandals

8 of the hottest East Coast fashion looks; brunch edition
Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out
