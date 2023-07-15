8 of the hottest East Coast fashion looks; brunch edition

East Coast fashion for the summer of 2023, brunch edition, is all about statement pieces with a hint of simplicity.

A pop of color is currently trending along with quirky accessories that somewhat channel the ’70s and ’80s fashion era.

With the temperatures ranging from the high 80s to low 90s, fashionistas are finding ways to look cool while staying cool

Here are eight of the hottest brunch looks trending on the East Coast.

White and green two-piece with a pop of pink vs. ruffled white romper with a pop of red

Bell bottom jumpsuit with butterfly sleeves

One-shoulder tie-dye dress with multi-colored platform shoes

Floral bralette with green leather shorts

White crop top with a long pink maxi skirt

Pink one-piece with block heels and a silver Telfar bag

Boho striped off-the-shoulder romper with toe loop flat sandals