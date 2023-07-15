Newark leaders shine during Covanta’s Business Innovation Experience Event

Leaders from the Newark community and across the New Jersey area came out to honor key business and social activists within the community at The Newark Museum of Art on June 20th. The event emcee, Naomi Yane, Reporter, News 12, guided the evening’s events including an engaging panel discussion and the recognition of nine honorees from the Newark area.

“Each and every one of you is an institution-builder. Give someone something you didn’t get,” said Munson Steed, CEO and founder, rolling out, during his remarks at the event. “I want us to continue to innovate because we must innovate every day. Sustainability, energy, and the industry are something we really must ponder and get involved with.”

Tequila Smith, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, Covanta, Alyssa Wilds, senior manager of corporate relations, Covanta, and Munson Steed presented each honoree with their award. Smith moderated the panel discussion and engaged with each panelist on how companies doing businesses in communities like Newark can work to be collaborators to support the goals and growth of the communities in which Covanta serves.

“We’re excited about this conversation and the connections the team at Covanta are making in the community,” said Smith. “In addition to honoring these amazing leaders, we look forward to continuing the work to be great corporate partners in the Newark area.”

John E. Harmon, Sr., founder, president and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey was one of the honorees and participated in the panel discussion about business, innovation, and sustainability. “I take stock and great appreciation reading about our ancestors because they inspire me and give me courage, fortitude, and the will to persevere in the midst of a lot of opposing forces,” said Harmon during his acceptance remarks. “We are nothing without each other.”

Rolling out and Covanta recognized the following award honorees with customized art designed by a Black artist.

Sheila Anderson, On-air host, WBGO, 88.3 FM

Leon Baptiste, Rutgers professor and president and CEO, LB Electric Company

Lakeesha Eure, director for the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery, City of Newark

Tobias Fox, founder and managing director, Newark Science and Sustainability, Inc. (SAS)

Tyneisha K. Gibbs, founder and principal consultant of 144th & Vine, LLC

Kenneth Gifford, founder of the Newark International Film Festival

Aisha Glover, VP, Urban Innovation at Audible, Inc.

John E. Harmon, Sr., founder, president and CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey

Raynice McKnight, Community Activist

“All I’ve ever done in the organizations I’ve served in or founded was saw a problem and sought to create solutions. I truly believe that each and every one of us in this room has the power and capabilities within ourselves to do the same,” said Tyneisha K. Gibbs, founder and principal consultant, 144th & Vine during her award acceptance.

“Working in collaboration has been my best practice. Best practices come when we become vulnerable to one another and are willing to share with each other,” said honoree Tobias Fox, founder and managing director, Newark Science and Sustainability during the panel discussion.