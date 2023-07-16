Singer Kevin McCall forced to pay $1.5M for freeway assault

Kevin McCall, the R&B singer and songwriter who is probably most famous for dating “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille, has been ordered to pay over a million dollars for allegedly brutally assaulting an ex-girlfriend while she was driving on the freeway.

McCall was ordered by a judge to cough up $1.5 million after he was found guilty of punching his former girlfriend — identified only as “K.M.” — in the head while she was driving on the expressway after she kicked him out of her home, according to legal documents obtained by HipHopDx and RadarOnline.

According to People magazine, McCall was arrested in April 2019 and charged with one felony count of injuring a spouse or cohabitant and released on a $75K bond. RadarOnline reported on Saturday, July 14, 2023, that McCall was then sentenced to five years in prison for the assault on the unnamed woman, but the sentence was subsequently suspended. The judge, however, put McCall on probation and made him serve 90 days in the Los Angeles County Jail instead of the prison sentence.

K.M. then reportedly filed a civil lawsuit against McCall following the judge’s decision. She claims that McCall punched her in the head while she was driving on the notorious 405 freeway in Los Angeles when she tried to prevent him from smoking marijuana in her car by taking it away.

The punch to the woman was forceful, “causing her head to slam against the driver’s side window.”

The woman also said in the legal docs that she “struggled to understand what had just happened and to regain control of her vehicle” and thought she was going to die.

In the end, the judge gave the woman a default judgment on Friday when McCall stopped responding to the lawsuit.

McCall has maintained his innocence regarding the episode, saying on Twitter “This s— is a lie! you can’t blame me for Ugly … this is played out bro.”

This is not the first time McCall has been accused of physical and mental abuse. Marcille said on the “RHOA” show that McCall began abusing her when she was pregnant with their child and it continued after the baby was born.