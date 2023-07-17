Charm La’Donna is a highly sought after creative director, choreographer, dancer, artist, and entrepreneur.

She’s worked with top tier artists including The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Lizzo, and has graced the stage at the Super Bowl, Grammy Awards, and Academy Awards.

La’Donna spoke with rolling out about her overall creative process.

How did you get started as a choreographer?

As a dancer, I choreographed growing up. I made up steps, and I choreographed for artists that were growing up in the hood, but I would say my first job was as a dancer. Then when I came back, I started working with my mentor, who was an amazing choreographer and director, and then I was dancing and choreographing at the same time.

What is involved in directing large productions?

I’m going to try to give you the precise version. Every product is different, but I can tell you the Super Bowl I did during COVID, so a lot of our meetings and everything took place over Zoom. I was even having rehearsals over Zoom. Then we got there about a week before the actual Super Bowl, and I got like a couple of sessions with everyone together and then we did the Super Bowl. That was my process for the Super Bowl, that’s not everyone else’s process, but because we’re in COVID, that was ours. It all starts with a creative. It all starts with the artists and what they want to do, and it all started with the music what story we’re trying to tell and then you kind of dive in from there.

How did you learn from past mistakes and apply it to your craft today?

Patience. I used to not have any patience. When I say patience, I don’t mean patience with my students, but adults. In rehearsal, I was [have] a short fuse, but over time I’ve learned that patience is key. In order for me to help create this picture, everyone has to feel like they have a place. That for sure is something I’ve learned – to be patient with myself and to be patient in the room, that has kind of carried me on. Also, learning how to follow my gut because times when I don’t follow my gut, I always say this s— goes left. The more I follow my instincts, it works for me. That’s something I carry for sure, and I teach my students now to follow their gut. Saying, “No matter what I say, I can tell you, that’s not right, but if you feel like that’s right, let’s rock with it.”