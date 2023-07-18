Keke Palmer sneak disses Darius Jackson at Broccoli Festival

Keke Palmer ratcheted up the petty quotient when she sneak-dissed her estranged boyfriend Darius Jackson at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington.

Palmer appears to be milking the notoriety that emanated from the very public spat Jackson sparked over her dress — or lack thereof — while she danced with Usher during his Las Vegas residency in June 2023.

At the Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, Palmer unfurled a stream of linguistic fire that was cryptic but seemed to be aimed at the father of her child:

“Lil booties matter, my son gave me some a–,” rapped Keke. “I’m my own boss and I got my own cash/ I don’t need a n—-, only thing I need’s a bag!”

Keke Palmer also added some deft dance sequences for the cheering crowd.

The Pimp actress has launched an entire merch line in the aftermath of Jackson putting her on full-furnace blast.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” he steamed on Twitter after she showed her bare butt, save for a thong and a sheer dress, to Usher.

It appears that the couple have broken up since the two unfollowed each other on Instagram and Jackson scrubbed all images of her from his IG account.