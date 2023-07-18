5 best podcasts from NBA players

5 best podcasts from NBA players
Podcasts have provided an entire generation with more entertainment, information and perspective than before. This statement holds true in the world of sports too, especially with NBA players.

Here are rolling out‘s five top NBA player podcasts.


5. Run Your Race – Theo Pinson

The NBA veteran hosts a podcast where he brings in a lot of fellow vets to have in-depth discussions about their careers. It was Pinson’s podcast where John Wall opened up about his first experience with the Houston Rockets.


4. The Draymond Green Show

The Golden State Warriors’ star’s show has developed from instant game recaps to sit-down interviews with some of the league’s top names like Trae Young. Green’s podcast leans more with JJ Redick’s in terms of basketball knowledge than funny stories.

3. Gil’s Arena – Gilbert Arenas

Gilbert Arenas’ podcast features a host panel of Brandon Jennings, Rashad McCants and Josiah Johnson. On the show, listeners get funny stories like Jennings’ beef with Chris Paul stemming back to when he was in high school, impromptu interviews with Zion Williamson, and an in-depth reasoning from Myles Turner about the differences between guarding Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

2. Podcast P with Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers’ star’s podcast focuses heavy on basketball memories from the court, and active players’ unfiltered thoughts from those moments. The storytelling happens in a humorous and informative way.

  1. Club 520 Podcast: Jeff Teague

The podcast of the former NBA All-Star and champion has taken social media by storm in recent months. Teague, known as a soft-spoken and low-key player in the league, has shown the Internet has effortless dry humor and impressive storytelling ability. The podcast is a constant balance of old NBA stories and coverage of what’s happening in pop culture.

