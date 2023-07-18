Drake is currently on his “It’s All a Blur” tour and made a stop at the Bell Centre in Montreal. 21 Savage is also a part of the tour, but he didn’t join the stage this time around.

In place of 21 Savage, J. Cole took the stage with Drake for two nights in Canada, wearing a yellow shirt that read “The game has changed, you have been warned.”

Drake brings out J. Cole in Montreal pic.twitter.com/lVZ2VOvGGb — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 16, 2023

Cole performed a list of his hit songs such as “Middle Child,” “No Role Models,” “Wet Dreamz,” “Power Trip,” and “A Lot.”

Drake and Cole have been noted as two of the best rappers in today’s generation, with Kendrick Lamar often being added as a third on the list. Both Drake and Cole have made a couple of songs together in the past; “Jodeci Freestyle” and “In the Morning.

Drake and J.Cole performed “NO ROLE MODELZ” on stage in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/SBAWtNeYAv — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) July 15, 2023

On April 2, Cole returned the favor of standing in for 21 Savage during Drake’s tour and added him as a special guest to Cole’s Dreamville Festival.