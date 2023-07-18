2 of the biggest rappers of today joined forces for the weekend

Drake and J. Cole came together In Montreal
Drake (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Drake is currently on his “It’s All a Blur” tour and made a stop at the Bell Centre in Montreal. 21 Savage is also a part of the tour, but he didn’t join the stage this time around.

In place of 21 Savage, J. Cole took the stage with Drake for two nights in Canada, wearing a yellow shirt that read “The game has changed, you have been warned.”


Cole performed a list of his hit songs such as “Middle Child,” “No Role Models,” “Wet Dreamz,” “Power Trip,” and “A Lot.”

Drake and Cole have been noted as two of the best rappers in today’s generation, with Kendrick Lamar often being added as a third on the list. Both Drake and Cole have made a couple of songs together in the past; “Jodeci Freestyle” and “In the Morning.


On April 2, Cole returned the favor of standing in for 21 Savage during Drake’s tour and added him as a special guest to Cole’s Dreamville Festival.

