John Amos’ son arrested for alleged terroristic threats

The media is learning on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that the son of iconic actor John Amos has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly making terroristic threats against his sister.

According to the report filed by the West Orange Police Department in New Jersey, which was obtained by TMZ, John Amos’ daughter Shannon Amos contacted them after her brother, K.C. Amos, allegedly sent threatening text messages to her that made her fear for her life.

Among the words and images he allegedly sent her, K.C. Amos reportedly told her about his supposed gang affiliations and showed a handgun and a rifle. There were also allegedly videos sent to her showing him firing a handgun in an open field, with the caption “Gonna sleep much better tonight big sis.”

K.C. Amos was taken into custody and remains in the Essex County Jail as of Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

This reportedly comes weeks after K.C. Amos was removed as John Amos’ medical power of attorney and the two siblings have been steadily squabbling over their famous father’s care.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office told TMZ that Shannon Amos told them that her brother suffers from bipolar disorder and believed she was making threats against him, allegedly prompting him to want to seek revenge.

Then there is the matter of Shannon Amos making the claim three weeks ago that her father John Amos, who was hospitalized and near death, was being financially exploited and started a GoFundMe account to help raise money for his care.

However, the “Good Times,” “Roots” and Coming to America star claimed his daughter was the one who was inflicting abuse on him.

“She would be the primary suspect — if you would. I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse.”

To be sure, there are some who believe that K.C. Amos orchestrated that statement from his father.