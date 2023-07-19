Tupac Shakur murder investigation resurrected with search of Nevada home

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has resurrected the nearly 30-year-old murder investigation of the legendary lyrical lion Tupac Shakur on July 17, 2023.

The authorities confirmed to the television news station Fox 5 in Vegas on July 18 that officers executed a search warrant at the home of a person of interest in Henderson, Nevada, approximately a 20-mile drive southeast of Sin City.

The LVMPD refused to go into detail as to why they chose to search this particular home, where it is located specifically, what they were looking for, or if they procured any viable evidence.

The department would only say to CNN that “LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The “So Many Tears” rapper was infamously gunned down at age 25 on Sept. 7, 1996, while riding shotgun with Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. After fighting for his life for six days, 2Pac finally succumbed to the catastrophic bodily injuries caused by the gunshot wounds.

Nearly 30 years later, no police agency has been able to charge anyone with Tupac’s murder.

Conspiracy theories abound about Tupac’s death, including one from his biological father Billy Garland, a former Black Panther Party member along with Tupac’s late mother Afeni Shakur.

John Potash, the author of The FBI War on Tupac Shakur and Black Leaders, explained the theory to HipHopDX back in 2016.

“As savvy and brilliant 2Pac was, he was manipulated by Death Row which was funded by U.S. Intelligence, to promote his most negative lyrics,” Potash stated.

“For All Eyez on Me, he promoted weed and alcohol more than his previous albums along with his beef. This, of course, was manufactured by U.S. Intelligence as well. When ‘Pac tried to get away from that and was leaving Death Row records, they had to kill him.”