For the better part of a year now, NBA star Jordan Poole has circumvented the subject of being punched out and humiliated by former Warriors teammate Draymond Green.

Poole’s father, on the other hand, wants all of the smoke. And he fanned the flames of animosity between the two camps when he dared Green to meet him in person.

A surveillance video was leaked from the Golden State Warriors’ training camp in the fall of 2022 where Green aggressively confronted, bumped and then sucker-punched Poole before teammates could separate the pair.

The sports media had surmised that there was a lot of volleying of insults between the two men that precipitated the violence.

The viral video subjected Poole to international mockery and fractionalized the team. Green added, after the Warriors’ season ended in the second round of the playoffs against the Lakers, that the infamous punch impacted their entire season and impaired his ability to be the leader of the team.

During a visit to the Patrick Beverly podcast, “The Pat Bev Podcast,” Green insisted that the scrum was not a spontaneous act but was the result of ill will between the two that had accrued over time.

“I don’t just hit people. Dialogue happens over time and you usually ain’t triggered by something that fast,” Green told Beverly. “We know stuff you don’t say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on.”

Rapper-turned-pop culture commentator Cam’ron said on his “It Is What It Is” podcast that he hosts with Mase that Poole was getting arrogant and loose with the tongue after he signed his four-year, $140 million contract with the Warriors. Further complicating matters is the fact that Green is an alum of Michigan State, whereas Poole played for his hated rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.

Perhaps out of self-preservation, or to move beyond the jaw-jarring punch, or both, Poole has continued to address the situation by not really addressing it.

Poole’s father was not so diplomatic. Anthony Poole lost it after he heard Green justify his punch on his son and called Draymond a “lame” and a “b—” and dared Green to take it to the streets.

“I’m [going to] stand on this, that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr,” Anthony Poole railed “He is a soft as [a] b—- and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want.”