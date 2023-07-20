Lil Baby trounced on Twitter after dropping new song teaser (video)

Rapper has seen a dramatic decline in popularity as former fans flame him
Lil Baby trounced on Twitter after dropping new song teaser (video)
Lil Baby at Lollapalooza 2022 (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

Lil Baby got drenched from the torrential downpour of hate and mockery he received from Black Twitter following the disastrous release of his new single.

The Atlanta-born emcee, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, 28, has driven into the veritable pothole on the road to legendary status with the steady succession of career setbacks, including the overwhelmingly negative response to the snippet of his new song:


Lil Baby also is suffering from reportedly low ticket sales, the fact that Kid LAROI quit the tour, that his stage performances leave a lot to be desired, and that Baby’s last album was judged as “mid” — as they say in the streets — by some music aficionados, which means mediocre or below expectations.

Just a few years ago, Lil Baby was considered one of the greatest spitters of the modern era. But with the teaser of his latest single, fans began tearing and ripping at Lil Baby without relenting. Some fans are comparing his career trajectory to be similar to that of DaBaby and Roddy Rich.


You know it’s bad when Gunna, who was ferociously flamed by fans for allegedly snitching on jailed rapper Young Thug, is considered lucky that he did not team up for a new single with Lil Baby.

Lil Baby’s fans may want to turn their heads from the below trouncing their favorite rapper got from Black Twitter:

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles