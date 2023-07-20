Lil Baby trounced on Twitter after dropping new song teaser (video)

Lil Baby got drenched from the torrential downpour of hate and mockery he received from Black Twitter following the disastrous release of his new single.

The Atlanta-born emcee, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, 28, has driven into the veritable pothole on the road to legendary status with the steady succession of career setbacks, including the overwhelmingly negative response to the snippet of his new song:

Lil Baby also is suffering from reportedly low ticket sales, the fact that Kid LAROI quit the tour, that his stage performances leave a lot to be desired, and that Baby’s last album was judged as “mid” — as they say in the streets — by some music aficionados, which means mediocre or below expectations.

Just a few years ago, Lil Baby was considered one of the greatest spitters of the modern era. But with the teaser of his latest single, fans began tearing and ripping at Lil Baby without relenting. Some fans are comparing his career trajectory to be similar to that of DaBaby and Roddy Rich.

You know it’s bad when Gunna, who was ferociously flamed by fans for allegedly snitching on jailed rapper Young Thug, is considered lucky that he did not team up for a new single with Lil Baby.

Lil Baby’s fans may want to turn their heads from the below trouncing their favorite rapper got from Black Twitter:

there ain’t many worse feelings than seeing ur fav rapper slowly fall off https://t.co/jlu0phVAaz — jamz🥷🏾 (@jamzinhoo) July 18, 2023

Gunna being cut off by them was really a blessing in disguise lol being associated with this sinking ship wouldn’t benefit him at all https://t.co/aeDRKmRUg2 — King Wow (@WowThatsHipHop) July 18, 2023

how are you coming with this after Gunna just dropped a contender??? https://t.co/53H8a0EGC1 — Craig (@DebatingHipHop_) July 18, 2023