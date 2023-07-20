Tupac murder update: Armored SWAT team orders Keefe D out of his home (video)

Police could finally be closing in on the answer to who was responsible for the murder of revered rapper Tupac Shakur after nearly three decades. The cold case has been one of the greatest mysteries in modern pop culture history which has spawned innumerable newspaper articles, books, documentaries and movies.

“Good Morning America” and TMZ have detailed how armored vehicles and SWAT Teams swooped down on a quiet neighborhood in Henderson, Nevada, some 20 miles southeast of the intersection where 2Pac was shot and killed in Las Vegas.

Once on the scene, the SWAT Team trained their guns on a home and used a megaphone to order Keefe D and his family out of the home with their hands up.

Keefe D, a former Crip, has been far from reclusive, but instead is well-traveled on the interview circuit claiming to be the uncle of Orlando Anderson, the man whom many believe pulled the trigger and killed 2Pac. In fact, Keefe D reportedly said he was in the vehicle when he said Anderson pulled the trigger on the legendary lyricist.

Anderson was the man whom Tupac and former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight were seen kicking and beating on a video when they were inside the MGM Grand Casino, the site of the Mike Tyson boxing match in September 1996. And therefore many believe that Anderson conspired to exact revenge on Tupac that same night. For his part, Anderson repeatedly denied being the triggerman before he was killed in an unrelated shootout.

The home that metro Vegas cops searched is owned by a woman named Paula Clemons, the wife of Keefe D. What fascinates investigators and observers alike is that Clemons also owned a home in the notorious Los Angeles suburb of Compton. “TMZ” reported that The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department long ago recovered a gun in the backyard of the home they said belonged to the then-girlfriend of a reputed Crip who was in Vegas the night Tupac was killed.

Both outlets noted that there must be evidence substantial enough for a judge to sign off on this current search warrant. The publications theorize that police believed they could retrieve evidence that ties directly to the Tupac murder.

Authorities refused to divulge what they took from the home during the two-hour home search, but the evidence may be sufficient enough to be presented to a grand jury via the Clark County district attorney.