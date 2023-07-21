Jamie Foxx returns to work after 3-month hiatus

To the delight of his vast fan base, Jamie Foxx has returned to work for the first time in nearly four months with the filming of a new commercial.

The multifaceted, Oscar-winning actor was pictured with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, at one of the MGM-owned casinos and hotels in Las Vegas, according to the daughter.

The Ray and Django Unchained star was filming a BetMGM commercial at the Aria on the Vegas Strip that is set to run in concert with the commencement of the 2023 NFL season in September.

The actress and TV show host Corinne Foxx, 29, posted a snippet of the father-daughter occasion for her half-million Instagram followers.

Foxx and his daughter took command of the Formula 1 race car with the BetMGM logo decorating both sides of the vehicle. Corinne noted that it’s the fourth year of the collaboration and that she’s “so proud” of her father.

It is the first time Foxx has been spotted outside of Atlanta and Chicago since he suffered a “medical emergency” back in April 2023. He was in Georgia filming the movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close when he suffered an unspecified malady in Atlanta.