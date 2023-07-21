Mike Phillips is leveraging his music success, encouraging others to dream

Award-winning saxophonist Mike Phillips has experienced a career most could only dream about. The celebrated musician is a testament to the power of overcoming obstacles through faith and God-given talent. Phillips went from being a below average student, unable to walk with his high school graduating class due to being short of credits, to receiving an honorary doctorate degree this year. He wants young people to know there is an acronym that trumps the GPA. And Phillips believes that other acronym is responsible for his success.

“GPS is God’s positioning system. If you are willing to do the work and have faith and the courage to dream big, you can accomplish anything,” he says.

His single “Dream Again” is the debut single on his new music imprint KIMM (Keep it Moving Music) and also serves as the theme song for Dream Exchange, the first minority governed stock exchange launching later this year.

Combining music with technology is nothing new but Phillips’ idea to partner with a financial entity is uncharted territory. The accomplished instrumentalist was sought out by Dream Exchange to bring their vision to reality.

“The first thing I did when offered the opportunity to partner with Dream Exchange, was write down the company’s mission. Then I sought out [producer] Hamilton [Hardin], he plays every instrument. I went to his house and saw an oboe sitting there. He immediately picked it up and started playing it. It blew me away. Next I pulled in Tanya James, my co-writer. She wrote a poem and we added my words that had [a] hip-hop cadence. You take that base formula of the musicality and inspiration and add Sarah Ikumu hailing from London and a nine-piece Atlanta-based choir lead by gospel great Zebulon Ellis and you have an amazing soundtrack for a life story you can create for yourself,” Phillips says.

“Dreaming isn’t exclusive to the young, I want people to use the inspiration from this song like a syringe injecting hope into their psyche. We want to turn up the vibration. If we can inspire you to dream and you can program your brain to rise to the challenge of planning and executing, there is nothing you can’t accomplish,” Phillips shares.

Listening to “Dream Again” feels like a shot of inspiration from the grand swells of the music to the positive message of the lyrics.

“Sonically, there has to be a relationship between how music sounds and how it makes you feel. Music should feel like what the words say without you saying the words. If we aren’t handing something positive to the next generation we’re being extremely selfish with our gift,” Phillips affirms.

“Dreams come when you’re awake or even slightly rested. But will remain a dream if you don’t work to manifest it. The future you create is really all in your mind. You have the license to dream now, you can leave the doubt behind.” “Dream Again” lyrics