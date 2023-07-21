‘YPTGE’ and ‘MMFY’ are taking 25 Detroit kids to South Africa this summer!

Young People Travel Global Edge (YPTGE) and Money Matters for Youth (MMFY) have partnered to take a group of 25 young people (aged 8-20) from the metro Detroit area, on a global cultural and business immersion trip to South Africa this summer.

From July 20-31, 2023, YPTGE and MMFY will be embarking on their most significant journey’s yet, as the collective 2023 cohort of youth ambassadors head to Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa. This exciting opportunity will enable these bright young minds to forge an unbreakable bond between the two countries; transcending borders, cultures, and backgrounds. This summer, for 10 days, South Africa will become their classroom.

Young People Travel Global Edge founder Sanya Weston, the visionary behind these learning journey’s, believes that exposure to international experiences has the power to transform young lives, broaden horizons, and create lasting connections. By combining the richness of global exploration with the unique message of unity and grit found in Detroit, the organization aims to empower its young ambassadors to become leaders and change-makers in their own right. The organization has been arranging international and cultural immersion experiences for Detroit-area youth and young people from around the country since before the pandemic.

Money Matters for Youth has been teaching wealth building principles to Detroit youth since 1996. Founder, Gail Perry-Mason is on a mission to teach metro Detroit youth of all ages the basis of economics and financial responsibility. All learning activities encourage financial awareness and literacy, goal setting, collaboration and personal presentation, while also teaching children the importance of diversity and of maintaining positive relationships.

Of the 25 total students traveling to South Africa, 17 of them are current participants in both programs, and some of the young ambassadors have previously traveled with YPTGE to several international locations, including Dubai where they participated in The World Expo.

For MMFY, this will be their first trip abroad. Past trips have included taking youth to Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting in Omaha, NE and they also rang the Closing Bell at the Chicago Stock Exchange in 2018. For many of the youth, this will be their first time using a passport and traveling abroad.

Every trip abroad includes collaborations with global partners. This year, UPS, The National Basketball Association (NBA) Africa, and JP Morgan Chase will be a part of the 2023 South Africa Learning Journey. Within this experience, the young ambassadors will visit the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, learn about international finance and visit a UPS site to understand elements of global logistics and trade.

These young ambassadors and young investors will be fully integrated into the history and culture of South Africa, visiting the Apartheid Museum, Robben Island, and learning about the nonviolent and reconciliation politics of Nelson Mandela. This exceptional opportunity will empower them through a range of international experiences, encompassing career and community initiatives, financial literacy workshops, and more. There will also be a safari excursion, a visit to see penguins, leadership workshops, entrepreneurship seminars, educational exchanges, career exploration, sports events, and an organized community giveback of sports equipment. These encounters will empower them to embrace diversity and give them a deep appreciation for diverse cultures, allow them to understand different perspectives, and develop a global mindset that prepares them for success in an interconnected world. By prioritizing leadership development, the young ambassadors will acquire invaluable skills, giving them a distinct global advantage in life.

With YPTGE and MMFY joining forces, one thing is for certain: both organizations are changing the narrative for African American youth in Detroit and are determined to provide life-changing opportunities that foster empowerment and help them compete in a rapidly changing, global world.

To learn more information about MMFY or to donate, visit www.moneymattersforyouth.com.

To learn more about Young People Travel Global Edge’s Learning Journey’s, follow them on Facebook, or to donate, visit www.yptglobaledge.org.