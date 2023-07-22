Carlee Russell’s boyfriend says stop bullying her about abduction claim

Carlee Russell’s boyfriend has come to her defense, saying that people need to stop bullying her after she claimed she was abducted.

Russell said she was abducted on the side of of a road on July 13, but the police say they can’t confirm any of her statements.

Some have raised concerns about her statements, and lawyers have said that she may face time in jail for false accusations.

Thomar Simmons, Russell’s boyfriend, spoke to the New York Post, expressing his support for her.

“The only thing I can say is, I want everyone to stop bullying her. I know what it seems like what she did. Just stop bullying on social media,” Simmons said.

“Think about her mental health, Simmons said. “She doesn’t deserve that. She doesn’t. Nobody deserves to be cyberbullied.”

Hours after news was released that Russell had searched the internet for movies about kidnappings, Simmons deleted all pictures on his social media that contained his girlfriend in them.

In one of his deleted posts, Simmons came to the defense of Russell, saying “She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she’s physically and mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment.”