Jamie Foxx speaks out in emotional video for 1st time since health scare

Jamie Foxx thanked his friends and family for their support

Jamie Foxx speaks out in emotional video for 1st time since health scare

Jamie Foxx gave an update on his health for the first time in an Instagram video since his medical scare in April 2023. In the video, Foxx thanked his fans and others as he is still recovering.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” Foxx said. “I went through something I thought I would never ever go through.”


Foxx said he knew many people were waiting for updates on his health, but he didn’t want anyone to see him in the condition that he was in.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)


“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show,” Foxx said. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Foxx also showed love to his family, specifically his daughter and sister, for saving his life, and for the medical team that treated him throughout the process.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out. They protected me,” Foxx said. “That’s what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these.”

At the end of the video, Foxx said “I’m on my way back,” letting fans know that he’s ready to get back to work.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles