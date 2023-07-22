Terrinee Gundy is a judge at the Municipal Court of Atlanta and author of the recently released book, The Daughter of A Junkie: A True Love Story.

On July 17, Dr. Jackie Walters of “Married to Medicine” hosted a book cover reveal for Gundy’s biographical account of her childhood and how she powered through it to overcome obatscles and become a municipal court judge.

How does it feel to be honored at your book cover reveal?

It’s overwhelming. I’m the daughter of a junkie, so I’m always overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation when people show up. I love that people are embracing my story, instead of trying to associate it with shame. I’m very excited about tonight.

What are some things that you’ve overcome as a judge?

As a judge, when I had a lot of professional issues, hence the story, I felt the need to tell my own story; my own truth. Secondly, I would say that sometimes you have good people that do bad things and sometimes you have bad people that do bad things, and I think that you have to dig into the facts and understand people on a case-by-case basis. I think people deserve second chances because they are not always bad people.

How do you wish to inspire the young Black women of today?

I hope that they will find a piece of their story in my story, and be encouraged to know that if I come from the worst zip code in the state of Florida, and I can overcome my father smoking crack cocaine for 45 years, then they will find some parts of strength in my story and fuel their own story.

What are your thoughts on a Black woman being a Supreme Court of Justice?

I think it’s amazing. I think that all of our courts should represent our society, so I think it’s a wonderful thing that we all get to look at the judiciary and see parts of ourselves.

What is your advice for young aspiring women in law?

Well, I’ll tell you what my dad said. Everybody should go get a law degree, because with a law degree you can do anything in the world except practice medicine. This means that your ceiling doesn’t exist and your opportunities are limitless. I encourage people to get an advanced degree in law.