Rapper G Herbo expected to get years in prison

Chicago rap star G Herbo is reportedly facing years behind bars for fraud. According to the Chicago Tribune, the artist agreed to plead guilty in Massachusetts to federal wire fraud charges. The charges against Herbo included using stolen identities to fund private jets, a Jamaican villa, breeding “designer puppies,” and lying to federal agents.

Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, agreed to the terms of the plea agreement which was filed in Massachusetts on July 19, the same day he was ordered to appear in court for a recent gun charge in Chicago. The plea deal still needs to be approved by the judge. Herbo was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The charge of lying to agents was added in a separate indictment in 2021. The wire fraud charge could lead to a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, but under federal guidelines, Herbo would likely face a term in the two-to-three-year range.

The plea hearing is set for July 27.

Herbo and five associates were accused of using stolen identities for up to $1.5 million in fraudulent charges for goods and services like private jet trips, a personal chef, and a vacation at a Jamaican villa.

“I’m in the Raq [Chicago],” Herbo previously texted promoter Antonio Strong, also identified as one of the five associates in the accusation, on July 30, 2016, according to the plea. “See if you could get me sum for tonight like to check in when I leave for my show tonight. Finesse me a room or sum dude get us a crib while we out here or sum bro.”