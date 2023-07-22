Sheryl Underwood discusses how tech has become a powerful tool in television

Sheryl Underwood is a comedian, actress, and television host of “The Talk,” CBS’ daytime Emmy-award-winning talk show. Her film credits include Bulworth, I Got the Hook Up, and Beauty Shop. Underwood hosted BET’s “Comic View” as well as “Holla,” which was a talk show she created and produced that was loosely based on Bill Maher’s “Politically Incorrect.”

Underwood was present at Black Tech Week and spoke with rolling out about the evolution of television.

How has television has changed since you’ve been in the business?

I think we can use technology to go far, but you have to have the wisdom to be able to use the technology correctly. Young people document their struggles and stresses so that the story can be told correctly. That same documentation is the jubilation of success.

We still have to fight to gain ground, just like we have to fight for someone’s perception of us. [How does] Sheryl Underwood from Def Comedy Jam, BET Comic View, and a nightclub performer go from that life, all the way to the number one network, CBS, as a daytime talk show house if that was not God ordering those steps? You want to live to be able to see it and execute it and do it. What is my point of all of this – technology is a good thing if it’s used for the benefit of all, not to separate.

Now you have phones and iPads, and you can make production faster than anybody. Young people know the power of using this technology. AI is already here, and when you’re talking to customer service, you’re talking to AI. My concern and fear is what happens to the common man who works with his hands. What happens to the person who doesn’t know this? What about our young kids who don’t get coding classes? Do they see themselves in the future of technology? That’s what’s important about the relationship with P&G because they have the money, power, and influence and they’re investing in the future.

What advice would you give to young women looking to get into the entertainment industry?

Put God first and everything will fall into place because you know what decision to make, what you will and will not do. Second, get your education, because you’re going to sit across from people that will be making decisions in your life. God made your brain just like he made everybody else’s brain. The brilliant person’s brain is just as powerful as the person who is a regular person just trying to make it. Also for young ladies, you don’t have to do certain things to get ahead. All you have to say is “No, thank you. I won’t be doing that.” Now they know what line you won’t cross because they will try you.