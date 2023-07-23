Dame Dash blasts Jay-Z for working with R. Kelly after he ‘raped’ Aaliyah

The once-unbreakable bond between Roc-A-Fella founders Dame Dash and Jay-Z is now irreversibly broken.

The acrimony between the two business bosses has most likely been exacerbated after Dash told the “That’s F—-d Up” podcast that Jay decided to work with R. Kelly after he knew the disgraced singer had “raped my girl.”

The podcast co-host Alejandro González Charles inquired if Dash had “any opinion on the R. Kelly situation,” to which Dash responded:

“I think he’s where he belongs,” Dash said. “I know Aaliyah, so I know what he did.”

Dash went on to convey his indignation that Hov would proceed to make The Best of Both Worlds album with Kelly despite the raging rumors — even as far back as the mid-1990s — that Kelly committed statutory rape and then married the underaged Aaliyah.

“When he did the record with him … I couldn’t believe he did a project with R. Kelly knowing that he had raped my girl.”

Dame said he wanted to be completely disassociated from the collaborative project.

“I’m not on there as an executive producer … just don’t put my name on that. I don’t want no money from that. If it is, put it towards the Aaliyah Foundation,” Dash said.

At that point, co-host A.D. Dolphin remarked, “You was right, to be honest. Because once the s— came out on R. Kelly, Jay-Z fled the scene.”

Damon Dash then said, “Yeah, whatever. But the point was he knew the whole time.”