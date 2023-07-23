FAMU football coach shuts down program indefinitely (video)

Florida A&M University head coach Willie Simmons has suspended all football operations on the Tallahassee campus indefinitely pending an investigation for a major rules violation.

Members of the FAMU Rattlers football squad reportedly gave permission for rapper Real Boston Richey to film a music video inside the locker room of the Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse without securing prior knowledge or consent from the head coach and university administration, CNN stated.

On his Twitter page, Simmons expressed his disapproval of his teams’ actions. Exacerbating the matter, the rapper’s lyrics contain a liberal dose of profanities, sexual innuendoes, and vulgarities that have embarrassed the program.

“Earlier today, it was brought to my attention that a rap video was shot by a prominent rapper in the football locker room of Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse without proper authorization. The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles, and beliefs and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell, but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements. Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and support all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University’s image,” Simmons penned.

“As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach I am effectively suspending all football-related activities until further notice. It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us. They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud.“

Simmons explained to the Associated Press that the students are temporarily barred from the team facility, equipment room and stadium field pending the outcome of the investigation.

The coach also informed the Tallahassee Democrat that “kids are going to be kids, but I am also trying to help them understand to be super mindful of your involvement and decisions,” Simmons said. “We will make a determination to address those (involved) individually or the entire team.”