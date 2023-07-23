Comedian Jess Hilarious was not in the joking mood when she incited a furious online debate about transgender women in America.

The 31-year-old, who was born in Baltimore as Jessica Robin Moore, lashed out with venom in response to a video post by a trans-TikToker Blessing Rose who unleashed a tirade about the prevalence of transphobia.

“When the transphobia just comes out, the audacity, and just the arrogance for cis women to believe that they own periods. That they own womanhood. You don’t. You don’t own periods. You don’t own womanhood. You experience both, and both are different for every person. But, as a cis woman, it doesn’t belong to you, so you can’ t gate-keep it,” Blessing Rose said, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

Raging before her 5.5 million Instagram followers, Hilarious stated:

“Who the f— is gonna stand up for us? Who the f— stands up for us? And us, I mean women, real women, biological women, women who born with all the parts that you guys wish that you were. When does the delusion stop? What is the difference between you and someone who has been diagnosed to be mentally insane? The only difference is you don’t have a straitjacket on,” Hilarious railed.

Jess Hilarious says who will stand up for women she said this and some women who want to support her gonna leave her out there alone 😵‍💫pic.twitter.com/xbVvoMKxkX — Black Outside ✭ (@All_Cake88) July 23, 2023

Hilarious continued to rage about the topic of women “not owning periods. Stop talking out your f—–g a– Wake up!” she fumed. “How are you projecting your anger on real women, because we are the gate-keepers. We are the gate-keepers for periods. We’re the only ones that f—— bleed, honey. We’re the only ones that can give birth. We make y’all people. We make y’all. Y’all come from US. You can’t be US, you will never. You’re chasing something you’ll never ever get You’ll never be that.”

TV personality Ts Madison, 45, responded that she sympathized with Hilarious’ viewpoint, but indicated that she doesn’t always appreciate the tone that the comedian adopts to convey her perspectives.

There are sooooo many “Real” women that get mistaken for being “transgender” Women and that’s where a lot of the anger comes from….

I do hope they take a Good look at how Transphobia affects ALL women…… — Ts Madison (@TsMadisonatl1) July 22, 2023

The two stars then began beefing, as recorded by Hollywood Unlocked and others.

Meanwhile, Twitter had its own set of intense exchanges regarding the merits of Hilarious’ stance.

I stand with Jess Hilarious. Transwomen (men in wigs) are LITERALLY the definition of misogyny and patriarchy. It’s a bunch of men dictating what a woman is while never having experienced anything associated to womanhood. https://t.co/fh6ZzLBDVq — Sims (@lacalma3030) July 23, 2023

Jess “Hilarious” is one miserable person. — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) July 22, 2023

Jess Hilarious said absolutely nothing wrong but since we are living in the days of delusion, y’all gonna make her a villain.💯 — CJ (@CJSoFoolish) July 22, 2023