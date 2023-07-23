Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid topped off his banner year by getting married to his longtime girlfriend in The Hamptons on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The 7-foot center for the Philadelphia 76ers, who hails from the African nation of Cameroon, exchanged nuptials with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne de Paula in the ultra-exclusive and aristocratic community in Long Island about 100 miles east of New York City.

According to Sportskeeda, the couple had been dating for the past five years after being introduced by a mutual friend.

De Paula, 28, is a Brazilian model who was born in Rio de Janeiro and got her big break when she earned a spot in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2018. Much like her new husband Embiid, De Paula grew up as a soccer enthusiast and even played goalkeeper as a child.

Congrats on getting married Embiid 🥹 (via laisribeiro/IG) pic.twitter.com/lMVIVOfK2n — Overtime (@overtime) July 22, 2023

Embiid and de Paula welcomed their child, Arthur Elijah de Paula Embiid, in September 2020.

For the gregarious and loquacious Embiid, 2023 will always be unforgettable. In addition to the marriage to the love of his life, Embiid won his second straight NBA scoring title by depositing 33 points a game and averaging 10 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He was voted the Eastern Conference Player of the Month three times this past season.

The towering baller finally earned MVP honors after finishing second to Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic in back-to-back seasons.