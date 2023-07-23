YNW Melly double murder case ends in mistrial

Rapper YNW Melly escapes the death penalty, for now, his double murder trial has ended in a deadlocked jury.

After the jury in the sensationalized case explained to the judge that they could not come to a unanimous decision about Melly’s guilty or innocence, the judge then declared a mistrial.

The South Florida rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was on trial for two first-degree murders and could have faced the death penalty if he had been found guilty. Prosecutors accused him of fatally shooting his childhood friends, 19-year-old Christopher Thomas Jr. and 21-year-old Anthony Williams on October 26, 2018. Thomas and Williams were part of the same rap crew who went by the stage names YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, respectively.

#YNWMellyTrial: Remember the 1st verdict to determine if @YNWMelly is found “Guilty” or “Not Guilty” of 2 counts of 1st Degree Murder with a firearm must be a unanimous decision by the jury. If “Guilty,” the court goes into the death penalty phrases. #ynwmelly #melly pic.twitter.com/La3elbfTD7 — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) July 20, 2023

The 19-day trial ended with closing arguments on Thursday. However, the The sequestered jury reportedly spent about nine hours deliberating over two days until the body informed Judge John Murphy that they couldn’t agree on a verdict.

“Our system doesn’t work without getting people from the community to come in here and listen to the facts of the case and make these types of decisions. They are hard decisions. We appreciate you gave us the time,” Murphy said.