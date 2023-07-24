Drake responds to Elliott Wilson about not doing Black press

Drake has responded to Elliott Wilson. The hip-hop superstar, who had a sitdown with Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller on the “Rap Radar” podcast in 2019, commented under a Rolling Loud interview clip with Trippie Redd on Instagram.

“Lol man s—- on not coming to his platform for a second time,” Drake commented on the clip Akademiks posted, “and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud. Just admit the youth took over, big dog.”

Wilson posted a screenshot of the comment with a simple caption on Twitter.

“Oh, it’s go time.” Wilson tweeted. “Cool.”

When clips promoting Drake’s latest interview, a nearly hourlong session with 25-year-old TikToker Bobbi Althoff came out, Wilson called Drake out for his lack of openness to doing interviews with hip-hop and Black journalists. His interview before that was with Barstool Sports’ “Sundae Conversation” and host Caleb Pressley. Both interviews, done by White interviewers, had a comedic undertone based on awkward pauses and mocking Drake’s personal life. Drake also did a recent interview with Lil Yachty, in an interview that combined genuine hip-hop questions and comedy.

“No disrespect to Lil Boat,” Wilson tweeted on July 18. “Yachty’s convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments. I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me.”

Akademiks also called out Drake, in addition to Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, for not doing interviews at popular Black-hosted podcasts such as “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” “Drink Champs” and “The Joe Budden Podcast.”