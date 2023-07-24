3-year-old drowns at home of ‘Married to Medicine’ star Quad Webb

A 3-year-old girl drowned in the swimming pool of the suburban Atlanta home owned by Quad Webb, a longtime star of the “Married to Medicine” reality show.

According to the Cobb County Police Department incident report obtained by WSB-TV, officers arrived at the home in Marietta of a possible drowning July 7, 2023, though the law enforcement statement has just now surfaced in the media.

The news outlet said that two men were at the home with the little girl and were in the pool from around 6 to 8 p.m. The men then went in to order pizza. The two informed the responding officers that when they walked back downstairs, they informed the cops that they saw what they believed to be a doll floating in the pool.

The men raced to call first responders when they realized that the object in the pool was 3-year-old Aryanna “Ari” Rice, daughter of Tamica Webb, who is apparently related to Quadriyyah “Quad” Webb.

The fire department attempted to perform CPR and raced the child to Scottish Rite Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

When the girl turned 3, Webb penned a heartfelt message for Ari on her Twitter page, saying the “chocolate drop” had stolen her “heart from the moment I saw you.”

Quad Webb has been a cast member on “Married to Medicine for the entire duration of the hit Bravo TV show for the past 10 years.

Webb was married to Dr. Gregory Lunceford on the show, which chronicles the triumphs and tribulations of doctors and their families, before she filed for divorce in 2018.