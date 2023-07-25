Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest on the court

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023, and was rushed to the hospital where he was placed in the intensive care unit.

A spokesperson explained to “TMZ” that LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. suffered the condition while engaging in practice.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the spokesperson stated.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James recently committed to play for the USC Trojans, but was expected to only play one season before being drafted into the NBA in 2024. He is projected to be a first-round pick, though some sports publications have stated that he may drop to the second round.