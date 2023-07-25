Almost 18 years later, Diamond Walton is still seeking justice for her husband

Diamond Walton is still looking for justice. In 2005, at the age of 21, her husband Jason Walton was convicted of murder and attempted murder in California. Diamond says that Jason was wrongfully convicted, as he allegedly was not at the location of the shooting. The California Innocence Project is looking into his case and working to get Jason released from his long-term and possibly wrongful imprisonment.

Diamond recently spoke with rolling out about Jason’s case and the actions they have taken over the past 18 years.

Tell us about Jason’s case.

My husband was wrongfully convicted of murder and attempted murder that happened in 2005. My husband was not at the location. There’s actual video footage showing cell phone pings where he was, which was in the opposite direction from where the actual shooting and crime happened.

We’re trying to get the people to understand what’s going on with this man who has been locked up for 17 and a half years, and it’ll be 18 years in November of this year. It’s really unfortunate because this man is bright. He was 21 when he was taken away from everything and everyone. He’s been raising his son from behind bars, and he’s not the only one. There are lots of other people that have been wrongfully convicted, but in my husband’s situation, they know he is innocent. So what can we do to shine a light on his case?

How has this experience been for his son over these 18 years?

He’s an incredible father. He makes it look easy, and I hate to use that term, but he makes it look easy, and I know it’s very hard. For children, regardless if their parents are locked up or on the streets, they need that time. They need that physical contact, they need that one-on-one bonding time, and that’s something that was snatched away from Jason. He’s very proactive, not just in his son’s life, but in a lot of children’s lives. He’s Uncle Jason to a lot of people and children. He’s a true mentor, he talks to children everywhere and if he sees them walking or going down the wrong path, he tells them to change their direction.

How has your view of the justice system changed in light of your husband’s case?

You can be innocent, walking down the street, driving your car, sleeping in your own house, and then something like this happens to you. I wouldn’t say it puts fear in you because you’re not supposed to fear anyone but God, but it makes you realize this is crazy.

We’re living in a society where our color, skin tone, and ethnicity is a stereotype. And It makes me want to learn more, it makes me want to do more, and it makes me pray harder. It puts me in the sense of I need to pray more, I need to pray harder, and I need to educate myself, because if I’m not educated, how am I supposed to help?