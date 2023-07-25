Ne-Yo is apparently living his best life in Miami.

Months after his divorce was finalized with Crystal Renay, the R&B singer was seen holding the hands of two different women as they strolled down South Beach.

Even though Ne-Yo is a free man, social media users are not fond of his actions, complaining he’s not being respectful to women and he’s not living up to the lyrics in some of his songs.

One user in the comments said, “Remember when everyone thought Neyo was so respectful to women because what he sang in his songs – but now just look at him!”

Another user said, “Neyo was just waiting for Crystal to file for divorce so he could live his true authentic self.”

Other people in the comments declared that since Ne-Yo was officially divorced and he wasn’t doing anything wrong.

In July 2022, the singer was put on blast by Renay after she accused him of cheating.

“Eight years of lies and deception. Eight years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement,” Smith said in an Instagram post.

One year later, things have completely changed between the two.