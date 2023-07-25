Obama family chef drowns in Martha’s Vineyard lake

The chef who had worked for former President Barack Obama since the White House years reportedly drowned in the waters near the family’s home in Martha’s Vineyard.

Tafari Campbell, a paddleboarding enthusiast, was seen by others prior to going under at the Edgartown Great Pond but they could not get to him after he was submerged, the Massachusetts State Police confirmed according to NPR. He was 45 years old.

The search for Campbell began on Sunday, July 23, 2023, after a fellow paddleboarder explained that he saw Campbell struggle on the surface, go under, and never resurface. He was not wearing a life vest.

The search was suspended due to darkness but was resumed on Monday morning. Authorities said sonar from a boat located the body about 100 feet from shore at a depth of about 8 feet.

The former first family, who maintain one of their homes on the exclusive upscale island off the coast of Boston, were not at home at the time of the tragedy, NPR reports.

Barack and Michelle Obama are crestfallen at the news and released a statement that was obtained by NPR.

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter,” the statement reads.

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

Campbell is survived by his twin sons and wife Sherise who penned a heartbreaking post on Instagram.