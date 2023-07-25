The Rolling Loud Festival in Miami was in full effect this past weekend, with some of the biggest artists performing in front of a large crowd of fans.

There are always performances that stick out more than the others, and this year did not disappoint, giving fans a little of everything from music to viral moments.

Offset and Cardi B shut down rumors

Cardi B and Offset performing ‘Clout’ at Rolling Loud Miami. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zq7BAHu0dx — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 24, 2023

The couple had some drama last month after Offset accused Cardi B of cheating, which she vehemently denied. It looks like the two are on good terms now as the rappers performed their song “Clout” together. Offset also paid tribute to Michael Jackson, playing “Dirty Diana” during his set.

A$AP Rocky disses Travis Scott during set

Did he just diss Travis Scott? 👀 https://t.co/h5MyYiHMZX — APJ (@APageJones) July 24, 2023

Even though A$AP Rocky is now a family man, that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to send shots at people. During Rocky’s set, he performed three new songs from his upcoming album, and one of the songs seemed to have a diss aimed at Travis Scott.

“First you stole my flow, so I stole yo b—-. Then you stole my style I need at least like 10 percent,” Rocky said. Rocky first mentioned Scott stealing his style during an interview on “Drink Champs” in 2022.

Sexxy Red walks men on a dog leash

#MadPinkENT: Sexxy Red’s grand entrance at Rolling Loud Miami 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WUg9YeqCWc — Mad Pink Entertainment (@MadPinkEnt) July 22, 2023

Sexxy Red is continuing to have a big summer, whether it’s because of her music or recent antics that have gone viral on social media. In her latest move, Red entered her Rolling Loud set walking two men onto the stage on dog leashes. If you remember, Red was on the receiving end of a similar stunt in a music video with NLE Choppa, where he grabbed her and Sukihana’s hair and walking them like dogs.

Latto puts it on the floor

THANK YOU TO MY MANN pic.twitter.com/CXfRgnR5z0 — Latto Crave 🐰🎰 (@lattocrave) July 23, 2023

Latto is another female artist who’s had a big summer, and she may have the song of the summer with “Put It On Da Floor.” The Atlanta rapper performed the hit single, as well as her “Thank You To My Man” song that’s gone viral on TikTok since the BET Awards.

Lil Uzi brings the strip club to Rolling Loud

Lil Uzi Vert really bought an entire strip club to his Rolling Loud set 😭 pic.twitter.com/tJcTh4qXjV — Jobless Yb Fan (@ShisuiTheDonn__) July 24, 2023

Lil Uzi couldn’t go to the strip club during his set, so he bought them on stage. The rapper invited Miami’s Boobie Trap to the stage as they performed “POP” and “444+222.”