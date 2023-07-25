The pop-R&B group, OMG Girlz, is back after an eight-year hiatus with a summer song called “Lover Boy.”

After disbanding in 2015, Zonnique Pullins, Bahja Rodriguez, and Breaunna Womack remained friends while pursuing individual goals and solo projects.

The group shared their vision for a new and improved reincarnation of the OMG Girlz.

How does it feel to be back together as a group?

Breaunna Womack: It feels amazing to me to be back together because we have great energy. It’s a full circle moment, there’s a lot of love and a lot of support. A lot of people are surprised, but we’re just grateful for it all.

What brought us back together, mainly, was going through a lawsuit, which was the common interests of people stealing from us and us and using our voice. Not only just for us individually, but also as creators. We thought it was important, and thanks to Aunt Tameka for being able to make that happen and bring us together. We were just talking as early as January and we talked before that, but it was becoming a serious thing. So, we saw that it was the perfect time to bring this back together, especially with the great song “Lover Boy.”

How are you all moving forward from the copyright infringement lawsuit loss against MGA Entertainment?

Zonnique Pullins: It was just watching and hearing somebody just downplay all the things that you grew up building. I feel like it was a loss for a bigger win, it brought us back together, and you have to see where it goes from there with the case and the whole situation, but we’re just taking it day by day. I feel like we’re going to come back harder.

What inspired the latest song “Lover Boy” and what can fans expect?

Bahja Rodriguez: The song was written by Libby, she’s our god sister and she has written a ton of records for us that people love. The inspiration was just based on a scenario where you have this guy and you like him, but he’s kind of playing games, and you’re like, “I can’t wait around for you to get right.” It’s like, “You’re perfect for me, you’re nothing like anybody else,” so it’s kind of like that type of vibe. I think that was the inspiration behind it. Then obviously with releasing, our fans have been asking for it. It was a snippet that got leaked on YouTube and from there for the next 10 years, fans were like, “Where’s ‘Lover Boy?'” So, we felt that it was the right song to come back into the marketplace with and kind of reintroduce ourselves to the music industry and the audience as well.