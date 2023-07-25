Swapna Shastri is an internal medicine physician who recently started a concierge aesthetics business, Made in Miami.

Known as the “Botox Doc,” Shastri takes pride in bringing out people’s inner confidence by focusing on aesthetic procedures that produce a natural looking result.

What are your responsibilities on a day-to-day basis?

I have my med spa here in Brickell, which is in Miami. I specialize in injectables, so things like Botox, Dysport, neurotoxin, or any kind of filler. I treat all portions of the face. I do Sculptra, and I do a lot of regenerative medicine like plasma treatments, which is actually one of my favorite treatments because it’s regenerative. It’s natural because we’re using their own blood, taking the good parts of it, and putting it back into wherever it needs to be injected. I do a lot of that, and the last thing I do is Morpheus8, which is radio frequency micro needling which is also regenerative.

When it comes to aesthetics, what do you think is the biggest misconception?

With aesthetics, it’s kind of the Wild Wild West, and a lot of the biggest concerns from my patients are they don’t want to look overfilled, they don’t want to look done, or they don’t want to look like certain people on TV. With that, hopefully, my trend and my aesthetic are natural. I also never want to make people look different than they look, but I just want to enhance and refresh. I think that is the biggest concern I get from a lot of patients these days, but we’re trending in a different direction.

What do you think aesthetics do for someone’s confidence?

One of the most rewarding parts of treating people is how happy they are, which is different than internal medicine, for sure. Some of it is instant gratification. If I use filler on you, you’re going to see that instantly, and you’re going to see the change instantly. We know when they look in the mirror, and they see the little tweaks and changes I’ve made; it makes such a big difference. Even if I don’t do too much and it’s natural, you just look less tired and more refreshed. Confidence is what I do.