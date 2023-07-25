Tupac investigation: Las Vegas police recovered bullets at Keefe D’s house

Las Vegas police recovered several bullets during a home search of a notorious former gang member and are checking to see if they match the ones that killed Tupac Shakur 27 years ago.

The 2Pac investigation was resurrected last week when a SWAT Team secured a search warrant to swoop down on the home of Duane “Keefe D” Davis and ordered the family to come out with their hands up.

Police recovered multiple items during the search, including “three iPads, six computers, an iPhone, a hard drive, eleven .40-caliber cartridges, a copy of Davis’ book, suspected marijuana, a copy of documentary materials and two boxes of photos as well as a Vibe Magazine that featured Shakur,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

Police are going to “determine if they have any link to the bullets found in 2Pac’s body or on the scene of the homicide,” according to The Daily Mirror.

“Microfibers or residues from the weapon or the bullet could prove to be a link,” The Daily Mirror reports from a police source. “There is no information yet on the history of the bullets, how old they are or their significance. And it will take some time to assess how the bullets play a role in this case.”

As a former member of the South Side Compton Crips, Keefe D has long stated that he was in the car when his nephew, Orlando Anderson, fired the gunshots that killed Shakur in Vegas in September 1996. In fact, he says that he supplied the gun that Anderson used to take Tupac out.

Keefe D gave a detailed account of the alleged murder of Tupac in his 2019 book, Compton Street Legend, and he has spoken about it in interviews on multiple occasions over the years.