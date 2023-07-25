Twin Hector is showing that he can match up with some of best in the music game

Having moved between Dayton, Atlanta and the City of Angels, Twin Hector has a wealth of musical experience to draw from. His influences stem from Michael Jackson, Lil Wayne, Drake, Future, and Jay-Z. The thing they all of these musical superstars have in common is the ability to make music that is punctuated by classic production and Twin Hector is no different.

The Los Angeles-based artist noted for writing and recording talents, as well as his ability to deliver solid performances has become the voice of poignant relationship anthems that mostly revolve around courtships and love.

Hector spoke with rolling out about his latest project What a Time II Be Alive and what he wants people to take away from his music.

Where did you get the inspiration for this project?

I started getting into my poetic gestures and getting into my passion, and everybody was telling me that I have the essence of Drake. They said that Drake and Future would easily hand me over the torch and the crown with respect knowing that the game is in good hands. So, I took it on from there and now I got the best of both worlds.

The streets recognize me as somebody similar to Future who was one of the prominent artists in the hip-hop community and you got somebody like Drake who they compare me to as far as the R&B side. That’s why I made the album’s name What a Time II Be Alive, because I wanted to be Drake and Future all in one.

What message do you want to put out with your music?

My message is that you can be prominent, dominant, and successful, and you can be any and everything that you aspire to be in this world, while still doing the right thing and doing right by others and using your head and thinking first. Practice good principles and good morals, and search for peace and fun within yourself and your loved ones.

Anybody that knows me says I’m selfless in my wins and my loved ones’ wins because it’s no fun when we’re the only ones getting it. It’s my moral objective to break the mindset and the mentality of our people. My main objective is to get to the people and let them know to do right by others and do unto others as you would like to do unto yourself.