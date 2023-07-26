Drug dealer connected to Michael K. Williams’ death sentenced

An elderly drug dealer connected to the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams was sentenced to two and half years in prison on July 25.

Carlos Maccci was one of four men arrested on drug trafficking charges in connection with Williams’ death. Macci was sentenced to 30 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release, with the first year to be served in an inpatient drug treatment facility.

“I would like to say, your honor, I’m sorry for what has happened,” Macci said in court.

David Simons, the co-creator of the show “The Wire” which Williams starred in, asked the judge for leniency in sentencing Macci in early July 2023. Simon said that Williams would want Macci to get a break and that he always took full responsibility for his addiction and never blamed anyone else.

“Mike was always aware that addiction and the impulse toward addiction would remain a constant in his life,” Simon wrote to Manhattan federal court Judge Ronnie Abrams.

“No possible good can come from incarcerating a 71-year-old soul, largely illiterate, who has himself struggled with a lifetime of addiction and who has not engaged in street-level sales of narcotics with ambitions of success and profit but rather as someone caught up in the diaspora of addiction himself,” Simons said.

Macci was arrested in February 2022, and pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy in April 2023 along with 57-year-old Hector Robles and 56-year-old Luis Cruz.