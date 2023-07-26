Judge Greg Mathis accused of pulling a gun on city workers

The workers wanted the TV judge to move his car
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Debby Wong

Judge Greg Mathis has been accused of pulling a gun on Los Angeles water and power employees who were working in his neighborhood.

In a report made by an employee on July 25, Mathis allegedly threatened the workers with a gun after a heated conversation. The employee says Mathis was mad after they asked him to move his vehicle, and that’s when things began to get tense, and he pointed his gun at the workers.


According to TMZ, Mathis said that the employees were blocking his vehicle, which made it hard for him to pull out of his driveway.

Mathis says that one of the employees got smart with him, and said if he didn’t move, he’d get run over by their work truck. Mathis felt threatened, and though he did have a weapon on him, he said he never showed it or pointed it at anyone.


After the confrontation, the workers reported the incident to the LAPD and authorities are reviewing the case to see if any charges should be made.

