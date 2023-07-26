7 jaw-dropping facts about Jaylen Brown signing richest contract in NBA history

The All-Star is raking in the dough
7 jaw-dropping facts about Jaylen Brown signing richest contract in NBA history
Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown warms up at shoot around in Philips Arena on Nov. 18, 2017. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Jaylen Brown has made NBA history. The Boston Celtics star reportedly agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension on July 25. The deal is fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker, which means he’ll receive a bonus if he’s traded to another team. It is the richest deal in NBA history. Here are some facts about his contract.

His annual salary will be more than the 2008 Celtics’ starting lineup


The 2007-08 team is the last Celtics group to win a championship. The starting lineup featured the big three of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. Rajon Rondo and Kendrick Perkins rounded out the starting five. The group made a combined salary of $62 million.

Brown is set to make $69 million in the final year of his contract extension.


Guardian angels every July

Every July 1, the two-time All-Star will receive a payment of $7,777,777 throughout his five-year extension. The number is in dedication to his jersey number and his foundation, 7uice, according to Andscape‘s Marc J. Spears.

The numbers 777 are angelic and affiliated with contentment, self and quietness.

How much Brown nets after fees

Sports business guru Andrew Petcash broke down how much Brown will make after the following fees: Federal and state tax, NBA escrow, FICA/medicare and the jock tax. His average net income should be around $24.5 million, according to Petcash’s calculations.

Boston’s stimulus package (before taxes)

According to a 2021 study from the United States Census Bureau, 654,776 people live in Boston. Before or any other fees are taken out, Brown’s extension can afford to give each person in the city $464.28.

Giving back in reality

Brown hosted the press conference for his historic contract extension at his 7uice Bridge Program, instead of the traditional location of having it at a Celtics’ facility. At the conference, reporters received a one-sheet with more information about his program.

The one-sheeter outlines Brown’s program hosted a multi-day camp for Black and Brown students in the Boston area to learn more about emotional literacy, leadership and financial literacy. The program was a collaboration with the MIT Media Lab, as Celtics report Cameron Tabatabaie highlighted. The program will also focus on teaching leadership and activism; health and wellness; and the intersection of science, technology and justice.

The students stood behind him as he made the deal official.

Fists up

To celebrate his legendary deal, Brown hosted special guest and former Olympian John Carlos. Carlos, of course, is best known for Black power salute on the podium of the 1968 games alongside Tommie Smith.

Thousands per minute

DunkTopic posted a contract breakdown of Brown’s deal, where he will make approximately $15,400 a minute.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles