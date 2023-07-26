7 jaw-dropping facts about Jaylen Brown signing richest contract in NBA history

Jaylen Brown has made NBA history. The Boston Celtics star reportedly agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension on July 25. The deal is fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker, which means he’ll receive a bonus if he’s traded to another team. It is the richest deal in NBA history. Here are some facts about his contract.

His annual salary will be more than the 2008 Celtics’ starting lineup

The 2007-08 team is the last Celtics group to win a championship. The starting lineup featured the big three of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. Rajon Rondo and Kendrick Perkins rounded out the starting five. The group made a combined salary of $62 million.

Brown is set to make $69 million in the final year of his contract extension.

Jaylen Brown is set to make more money in the final year of his supermax than the ’08 Celtics starting five Brown: $69M KG, Rondo, Allen, Pierce & Kendrick Perkins: $62M (h/t @ClutchPoints) pic.twitter.com/V7CfzmOlaH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2023

Guardian angels every July

Every July 1, the two-time All-Star will receive a payment of $7,777,777 throughout his five-year extension. The number is in dedication to his jersey number and his foundation, 7uice, according to Andscape‘s Marc J. Spears.

The numbers 777 are angelic and affiliated with contentment, self and quietness.

Cool tidbit from Jaylen Brown’s record 5-year, $305 million contract extension with Boston. The two-time NBA All-Star will receive a payment of $7,777,777 on July 1 of every year of the contract in honor of his No. 7 and his foundation 7uice, source said. https://t.co/BAeMNQfgJX — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 26, 2023

How much Brown nets after fees

Sports business guru Andrew Petcash broke down how much Brown will make after the following fees: Federal and state tax, NBA escrow, FICA/medicare and the jock tax. His average net income should be around $24.5 million, according to Petcash’s calculations.

Jaylen Brown just signed the richest deal in NBA history (5 years $304 million). Here's how much he will actually earn: 😲 $60.8M: Salary

–

$22.5M: Federal Tax

$6M: NBA Escrow

$1.8M: Agent Fee

$1.4M: FICA/Medicare

$1.8M: Jock Tax

$2.7M: Massachusetts Tax

=

$24.5M: Net Income pic.twitter.com/1aPQy6dg0s — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) July 25, 2023

Boston’s stimulus package (before taxes)

According to a 2021 study from the United States Census Bureau, 654,776 people live in Boston. Before or any other fees are taken out, Brown’s extension can afford to give each person in the city $464.28.

Giving back in reality

Brown hosted the press conference for his historic contract extension at his 7uice Bridge Program, instead of the traditional location of having it at a Celtics’ facility. At the conference, reporters received a one-sheet with more information about his program.

The one-sheeter outlines Brown’s program hosted a multi-day camp for Black and Brown students in the Boston area to learn more about emotional literacy, leadership and financial literacy. The program was a collaboration with the MIT Media Lab, as Celtics report Cameron Tabatabaie highlighted. The program will also focus on teaching leadership and activism; health and wellness; and the intersection of science, technology and justice.

They’re handing out this flyer to media ahead of Jaylen Brown’s press conference It outlines the program Brown and 7uice Brand have been hosting in conjuncture with MIT pic.twitter.com/rMn0W22IP6 — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) July 26, 2023

The students stood behind him as he made the deal official.

Jaylen Brown signing the richest contract in NBA history pic.twitter.com/eL6RTdFRQZ — John Karalis 🇬🇷🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) July 26, 2023

Fists up

To celebrate his legendary deal, Brown hosted special guest and former Olympian John Carlos. Carlos, of course, is best known for Black power salute on the podium of the 1968 games alongside Tommie Smith.

Thousands per minute

DunkTopic posted a contract breakdown of Brown’s deal, where he will make approximately $15,400 a minute.