Pitchfork Music Festival deliveres a wave of emotion at Union Park in Chicago

Killer Mike, Koffee, Kelela, JPEGMAFIA and others made Pitchfork 2023 one to remember
JPEGMAFIA at Pitchfork Music Festival 2023 (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

The Pitchfork Music Festival wrapped its last day of the the three day event on July 23, with several powerhouse performances. Pitchfork real claim to fame is exposing festival goers to artists they may never seen perform before. In my case that artist happened to be JPEGMAFIA. His is a name I’ve heard many times and I think I may have listened to one or two songs. None of that prepared me for the tour de force that is JPEGMAFIA. He casually walked onto the green stage and ripped into his set with the energy of a whirlwind.

Over at the red stage Killer Mike and his choir set the stage ablaze from the very first song. His performance of “DOWN BY LAW” was fiery and energetic in a way where one could not help but to be moved. Killer Mike’s performance of “MOTHERLESS” was emotional and brought many – including Mike – to tears. Mike and his choir took Pitchfork attendees to church Sunday and the spirit was moving.


Grammy award winning Reggae artist Koffee kept the good vibes going with her performance. When she performed her song “Toast” the crowd turned the ground beneath their feet into a dance floor with bodies swaying back and forth to the Jamaican rhythms.

Kelela brought her ethereal style to the red stage and mesmerized the masses with her voice and movements. It was just the singer and a microphone, no frills. That’s all she needed as her harmonies floated around Union Park.


Pitchfork Music Festival continues in its tradition of bringing artists to the forefront and that’s an added benefit for music fans everywhere.

Take a look at a few pics from the Pitchfork Music Festival 2023 below.

