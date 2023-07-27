2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo perfect for family and fun

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo is an impressive SUV that offers a comfortable ride and plenty of features to keep drivers and passengers happy. Advanced driver-assist systems, 360-degree surround view, night vision cameras, and next-generation technologies are just a few security features that make this vehicle top of the line.

With its sleek design and powerful engine, the Grand Cherokee L Laredo is a great choice for anyone who wants a reliable and stylish vehicle that can handle a variety of terrains.

Under the hood, the Grand Cherokee L Laredo is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that delivers 293 horsepower and 257 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth and efficient shifting. The fuel economy is an estimated 19 MPG city and 26 MPG highway. The V-6 models can tow up to 6,200 pounds, making it a great choice for those who need to haul heavy loads.

The first ever third-row Grand Cherokee, this spacious SUV is comfortable has plenty of room for up to seven passengers. The seats offer extensive leg- and headroom for taller passengers. There are also many features to keep everyone entertained, including a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a premium audio system, and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Overall, the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo is an excellent SUV that offers a great balance of style, comfort, and performance. It’s perfect for families who want a reliable and capable vehicle that can handle whatever life throws their way. Starting MSRP $41,525.