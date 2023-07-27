LeBron James thanks fans, celebs for support after Bronny’s hospitalization

LeBron James said his family is feeling “the love” for his son Bronny who is doing considerably better since his life-threatening medical scare on Monday, July 24.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar thanked his 52 million Twitter followers and countless celebrities for reaching out after his eldest son suffered a cardiac arrest on the practice court at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” the NBA player penned on Thursday. “We feel you and I’m so grateful.

“Everyone [is] doing great,” King James continued. “We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

Bronny James, 18, was saved when medical personnel rendered first aid on the spot and then rushed him to the USC medical center where he was placed in intensive care. The Trojans freshman is now out of ICU and being cared for at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in nearby Beverly Hills.

LBJ, who is also the father of son Bryce, 16, and daughter Zhuri, 8, has been seen going in and out of the hospital the past couple of days to check up on his firstborn. Right now, Bronny James’ exact condition is being kept close to the vest, but LeBron James, 38, said he will keep fans updated at the right time.

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”