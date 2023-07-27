Former military commander gives surprising testimony about UFOs to Congress

A hearing was held by the House Oversight subcommittee on July 26 to discuss UFOs — now called unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs — and aliens. David Grusch, a former U.S. intelligence official, told the panel he is “absolutely” certain the federal government is in possession of UFOs. Commander David Fravor cited Leslie Kean’s 2017 story in the New York Times about UFOs.

“It removed the stigma around the topic of UFOs, which is why we’re here today,” Fravor said. “Those articles opened the door for the public and government that cannot be closed. It has led to an interest from our elected officials who are not focused on ‘little green men,’ but who have focused on where these crafts are, where they’re from, the technology they possess and how they operate.”

Commander David Fravor's opening statement where he talks about a 'tic tac' ship with no wings that could stop mid-air and travel 60 miles in less than a minutepic.twitter.com/luk4XDVLOb — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 26, 2023

Grusch said while he hasn’t personally spotted a UAP, he told the panel he knows “multiple colleagues” who have been injured by crashed UAPs. At the crash site, he has spoken to the people who spotted “nonhuman biologics” from the site.

When asked to share more details about the crash sites, Grusch declined because he claimed the information was too sensitive to share with the public. A Pentagon spokesperson told NBC News Grusch’s claims are false.

In contrast, Fravor said he and three other military pilots saw a white Tic Tac-shaped object in 2004 hovering above the Pacific Ocean. The aircraft had no visible rotors, wings or exhaust. The UAP began to approach a fighter jet before vanishing and reappearing seconds later, 60 miles away.

“The technology that we faced is far superior to anything that we had,” Fravor said. “And there’s nothing we can do about it, nothing.”

Some lawmakers and witnesses have advocated for the federal government to share information about UAPs with the public and the military. They have also said the military should establish a comprehensive reporting process for unidentified aerial phenomena sightings.